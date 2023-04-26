X

Hawks playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert back 1 day

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Janet Jackson's concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star.

The Hawks rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 in Game 5 of their playoff matchup on Tuesday night, sending the series back to Atlanta for Game 6.

It means that State Farm Arena is double-booked for Thursday night. The casualty will be Jackson's concert, Live Nation said in a statement following the the team's victory.

It will be moved to Friday. All tickets for Thursday's show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for those who are unable to change their plans.

Doors for Jackson's show Friday will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:45 p.m.

