AP source: Hawks-Cavaliers postponed, as NBA numbers rise

“It is what it is. Just trying to stay safe as possible and that’s all you can do,” Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said of the NBA’s rising numbers. Westbrook was briefly in the protocols late last week, before returning at least three negative tests and being cleared to return to play without missing a game.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association have been discussing a plan in which teams in desperate need of players would be able to sign reinforcements to 10-day contracts but without those deals impacting salary cap and luxury tax figures. That deal has not yet been finalized, though talks are continuing.

Brooklyn has a league-high 10 players currently in the league’s health and safety protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and — even though he’s still not yet able to play — Kyrie Irving, who has sat out all season for not complying with New York City's vaccine mandate. The team reversed course Friday and said Irving would be welcomed back “for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate,” meaning road games except for those in San Francisco, which also mandates vaccines.

The Nets had eight players available Saturday for their game against Orlando; the Magic had nine players available for that game. Cleveland now has seven players in protocols, and more than half of the league's teams have at least one player on that list.

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

