Hawks hire Snyder as coach to replace fired McMillan

Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed. The Hawks fired McMillan on Tuesday, when general manager Landry Fields stressed that Atlanta’s eighth-place standing in the Eastern Conference was not acceptable for a team that advanced to the conference finals in 2021.

Snyder was coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons.