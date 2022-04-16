BreakingNews
BREAKING: Arrest made in triple homicide at Grantville gun range, GBI says
Hawks' Capela injures right knee against Cavs, out for game

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela dunks during the first half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela missed the second half of the play-in game against Cleveland with a right knee hyperextension

CLEVELAND (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela missed the second half of the play-in game against Cleveland on Friday night with a right knee hyperextension.

Capela was helped off the floor late in the first half. His knee bent awkwardly after he fouled Cleveland's Evan Mobley with 30 seconds left. After Mobley tumbled backward into him, the 6-foot-10 Capela immediately grabbed his knee while writhing in pain on the floor.

After he was checked by team medical personnel, Capela was helped to his feet and needed assistance walking off while barely putting any weight on his knee.

The loss of Capela is a devastating blow for Atlanta. He averages 11.1 points and 11.9 rebounds and gives the Hawks an interior defensive presence.

