Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spews fountains of lava in latest eruption episode

HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists were bracing for high lava fountains Tuesday during the latest episode of an ongoing eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

Lava fountains have reached heights of 1,000 feet (305 meters) during eruptive episodes in recent weeks, drawing visitors to marvel at the fiery glow at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The 17th episode began Monday night, producing “low spatter fountains” 15 to 30 feet (4.5 to 9 meters) high, according to an update from the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.