Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3

The game ended in the fourth inning when Kama hit a single down the left-field line that scored Esaiah Wong to clinch the victory and another championship for Hawaii.

Under Little League rules, a team wins if it is leading by 10 runs or more after four innings.

Hawaii outscored its opponents over the course of the tournament by 55 runs and part of that was was without manager Gerald Oda, who missed several games with COVID-19.

Curacao sits at one title, which came back in 2004. But the team from a small Caribbean island with a population about the size of Springfield, Massachusetts, made it to the final in 2019 as well as this year.

Jake Starr is a Penn State journalism student.