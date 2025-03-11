Hawaii volcano again puts tall lava fountains on display in latest eruption episode

HONOLULU (AP) — An erupting Hawaii volcano once again began shooting fountains of lava that reached hundreds of feet high on Tuesday.

Fountains reached heights of 400 feet (120 meters) to 500 feet (150 meters) in the early morning hours, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

This marks the 13th episode of on-again, off-again lava activity of Kilauea volcano on the Big Island that started Dec. 23.