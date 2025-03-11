Hawaii volcano again puts tall lava fountains on display in latest eruption episode

HONOLULU (AP) — An erupting Hawaii volcano once again began shooting fountains of lava that reached hundreds of feet high on Tuesday.
Fountains reached heights of 400 feet (120 meters) to 500 feet (150 meters) in the early morning hours, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
This marks the 13th episode of on-again, off-again lava activity of Kilauea volcano on the Big Island that started Dec. 23.
A webcam showed vigorous fountains of bright-red molten rock and billowing smoke midmorning Tuesday.
On Monday afternoon, there were small, sporadic spatter fountains reaching 15 feet (5 meters) to 30 feet (10 meters) high. Spattering continued to increase during the night and into early Tuesday, the observatory said in a status report.
No residential areas have been threatened by the eruption. People have been flocking to the park for views of the fiery show.
Each episode has produced fountains ranging in height, with some reaching 600 feet (180 meters).
The length of time for each fountaining episode has varied from several hours to several days. Episodes have been separated by pauses lasting from less than 24 hours to 12 days, according to the observatory.
