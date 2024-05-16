Hawaii native Savannah Gankiewicz crowned Miss USA after the previous winner resigned

Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health.

Gankiewicz, a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit, will hold the title until August — the remainder of the pagaent's term, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

“I am ready to make a positive impact with this organization that I hold dear to my heart," said Gankiewicz, of Maui, during a ceremony at the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.