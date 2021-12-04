Hawaii mountains to see snow after rare blizzard warning

The warning in effect through Sunday morning for Big Island summits said "travel should be restricted to emergencies only" and those who must travel should have a winter survival kit.

Blizzard warnings for Hawaii are rare, but not unheard of. The Big Island has mountain peaks that reach nearly 14,000 feet (more than 4,200 meters). CNN reported that the last blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service in Hawaii was more than three and half years ago.