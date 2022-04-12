Hawaii couple drop restraining order against Ezra Miller

In the traffic case against Miller, police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo on March 19, where Miller was “uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk,” Hawaii Police Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said Tuesday. Miller was cited for obstructing a highway, Quiocho said.

On March 27, police police were called to Margarita Village in Hilo, where they said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

The day after Miller was released on $500 bail, the couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order.