ajc logo
X

Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship

Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto, center, rounds third to greetings from manager Gerald Oda, left, after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil (20) in the fourth inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Combined ShapeCaption
Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto, center, rounds third to greetings from manager Gerald Oda, left, after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil (20) in the fourth inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

National & World News
By MATTHEW GELHARD, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Cohen Sakamoto struck out seven and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer as Hawaii continued its run through the Little League World Series on Saturday with 5-1 win over Tennessee to advance to the championship game

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto struck out seven and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer as Hawaii continued its run through the Little League World Series on Saturday with 5-1 win over Tennessee to advance to the championship game.

Hawaii will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Taiwan in the international bracket earlier Saturday.

Cohen’s stats, like his club’s, have been stellar throughout the 20-team tournament. In 13 ⅔ innings he struck out 24 batters and the two hits he gave up on Saturday were the only ones he allowed. He can’t throw Sunday under pitch-limit rules.

His team from Honolulu, representing the West region, has now outscored its opponents 47-2.

Hawaii, winner of the U.S. bracket, has already topped last year’s squad, which finished third at the LLWS. It now will try to match the teams from 2005, 2008 and 2018 and end its season with a championship victory at Lamade Stadium.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ruston pinch hit and smacked a two-run home run just out of the reach of the center fielder to put the game out of reach at 5-1. Ruston pumped his right fist over his head as raced around the bases. He now has four hits in four at-bats for the tournament.

Hawaii’s Jaron Lancaster singled with an easy stroke to left field in the bottom of the first, then scored when Daly Watson hit a ball off the base of the left field wall for the game’s first run.

In the second inning, Hawaii put runners on second and third for Tau Parcell, who grounded out and scored Luke Hiromoto. Kekoa Payanal then drove the ball up the middle to tack on another run to make it 3-0.

Tennessee’s Jack Rhodes shot a single in the right field gap in the top of the forth to break up the no hitter. Wright Martin later laid down a bunt back to Cohen and beat the throw to first, which scored Jack to make it 3-1. But Cohen then struck out the next two batters to limit the damage.

The only team to beat Tennessee, the Southeast region champ, was Hawaii, which did it twice.

___

Matthew Gelhard is a Penn State journalism student.

Combined ShapeCaption
Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto (8) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil in the fourth inning of the United State Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto (8) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil in the fourth inning of the United State Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto (8) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil in the fourth inning of the United State Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto (8) leaps onto home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil in the fourth inning of the United State Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto (8) leaps onto home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil in the fourth inning of the United State Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto (8) leaps onto home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil in the fourth inning of the United State Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto (8) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil in the fourth inning of the United State Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto (8) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil in the fourth inning of the United State Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto (8) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Nolensville, Tenn.'s Trent McNeil in the fourth inning of the United State Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto delivers in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn.. at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto delivers in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn.. at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto delivers in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn.. at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Editors' Picks
Season preview: What has to go right for Georgia Tech this season
Having won it all, Georgia football is poised to win lots more
Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens diagnosed with mild concussion
4h ago
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare
17h ago
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare
17h ago
Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge injured, taken off on a cart
1h ago
The Latest
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska 31-28 in opener in Dublin
16m ago
Curacao shuts out Taiwan 1-0 to move to LLWS championship
17m ago
Deadly clashes shake Libya's capital, killing 23 people
19m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
21h ago
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top