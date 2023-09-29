Hawaii authorities arrest man who fled with handgun after getting into a scuffle on Army base

Hawaii authorities have arrested a man who fled with a handgun after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers at an Army base
National & World News
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY – Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
X

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities have arrested a man who fled with a handgun after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers at an Army base on Thursday, officials said.

No shots were fired but the Army treated it as an “active shooter situation” and two military bases on Oahu went into lockdown for several hours, said Michael Donnelly, a spokesperson for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

Maui Police Department spokesperson Alana Pico said police took the man into custody "without incident" on the island of Molokai around 8 p.m. Thursday, The New York Times reported. Police didn't say whether he was armed when he was arrested.

Molokai is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Oahu and 9 miles (14 kilometers) northwest of Maui.

The Army issued a shelter-in-place order for Schofield Barracks, which was later lifted. The Army worked with the Honolulu Police Department to find the suspect, Donnelly said. The man was last seen near the Schofield commissary on a bike.

He was “trying to allegedly talk with soldiers,” Donnelly said. “I don’t know if he was bartering or selling stuff, but someone confronted him, and they got into a scuffle. There was a handgun witnessed, visible.”

Neighboring Wheeler Army Airfield also went into lockdown, as did two public schools on Schofield: Daniel K. Inouye Elementary and Solomon Elementary. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. as children were leaving for the day, and staff, students and parents were secured indoors.

Schofield Barracks is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Honolulu. It hosts the 25th Infantry Division and the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.

Wheeler Army Airfield, just next door, is home to the Hawaii Air National Guard and the headquarters for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

About 60,000 people are on Schofield, including soldiers, civilians, workers, contractors and families. Combined with Wheeler, the population is more than 90,000.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Funding may run out Saturday | What a government shutdown could mean in Ga.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortions increased last year in Georgia — except for Black women
3h ago

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

TSA: Banned items at airport checkpoints are contributing to long waits
24m ago

Social Security overpayments draw scrutiny and outrage from Congress
2h ago

Social Security overpayments draw scrutiny and outrage from Congress
2h ago

Credit: AP

Training center petitions posted on Atlanta city website after initial glitch
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

McCarthy launches last-ditch plan to keep government open but with steep 30% cuts to many...
4m ago
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, an advocate for liberal priorities, dies...
5m ago
The UAW strike is growing, again. What to know as 7,000 more auto workers join the...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: The Carter Center

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm
5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
22h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top