Hauswirth helps Ohio State women win 1st Frozen Four title

Levis took advantage of a giveaway — and then a discombobulated defense — to poke home a power-play goal about four minutes into the second period to give Ohio State a 1-0 lead.

Rogge answered with a goal from in front of the net for the Bulldogs at 7:18 of the second, redirecting a shot that trickled through the crease and across the line.

Degeorge, after Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg left the net and then lost her balance as she challenged a shot by Levis, slipped a wrist shot past one defender and through the legs of another into the net to give the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead 24 seconds into the third period.

Anna Klein stole the puck from Ohio State's Madison Bizal and fed Giguere, who calmly flicked a wrister glove-side high in the one-hole to even the score 1:13 seconds later.

Ohio State's Sara Saekkinen, left, kisses the NCAA Frozen Four Hockey championship trophy held by teammate Liz Schepers (21) after they defeated Minnesota-Duluth, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Minnesota-Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg (30) and Naomi Rogge (9) block a shot on goal by Ohio State's Clair DeGeorge (14) during the first period of the NCAA Frozen Four championship hockey game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Ohio State's Jennifer Gardiner (12) advances the puck past Minnesota-Duluth's Taylor Stewart (21) during the first period of the NCAA Frozen Four championship hockey game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Ohio State's Lexi Templeman (22) and Sara Saekkinen (25) battle for the puck with Minnesota-Duluth's Brenna Fuhrman (20) during the first period of the NCAA Frozen Four championship hockey game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)