ajc logo
X

Hate crime charges filed for assault on Asian American

National & World News
1 hour ago
An Ohio man has been charged with a federal hate crime after he allegedly verbally and physically assaulted an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati last year

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with a federal hate crime in connection with an alleged assault on an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati last year.

Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of Ohio said in a news release.

The victim was preparing to go for a run on a campus street in August 2021 when Johnson began yelling racial comments and threats at him, federal prosecutors said. Referring to COVID-19, he yelled, “Go back to your country. … You brought the kung flu here. … You’re going to die for bringing it,” prosecutors said.

The indictment alleges that Johnson then punched the victim on the side of the head, causing him to fall and hit his head on the bumper of a parked car. The victim had a minor concussion and cuts to his face, prosecutors said.

Arrested in a parking lot near a recreation center, Johnson pleaded guilty in municipal court in October 2021 to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation, and was sentenced to nearly a year in a county jail, federal prosecutors said.

An email seeking comment was sent Sunday to the federal public defender representing Johnson on the hate crime charge.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech beats Virginia Tech in fun one, reminding us what used to be4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man dead after another argument leads to gunfire, police say
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
18h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Gridlock Guy: Second round of Game of Cones far worse than the first
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Gridlock Guy: Second round of Game of Cones far worse than the first
6h ago

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal looks a genuine title contender after Chelsea win
10m ago
Nicaragua's ruling party hopes to expand in local elections
30m ago
Nick Carter remembers his 'baby brother' Aaron Carter
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top