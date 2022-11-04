Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold

Boheng, who won gold with his Chinese teammates in the team competition on Wednesday, made Hashimoto work for it. The 22-year-old attempted more difficult routines than Hashimoto on each of the final two events but was dinged by the judges for small lapses in execution.

“I feel a little bit disappointed, because as defending champion I didn’t do my best in the final today," Boheng said. “A lot of the dismounts, especially in the floor exercise, I could have improved those.”

Brody Malone of the United States finished fourth, tied for the best performance by an American in the all-around at a world championship since Jon Horton took bronze in 2010. Eighteen-year-old Asher Hong of the U.S. finished sixth in his first world championship.

“Today went really well compared to how the last two days of competition have gone, so I’m happy with that,” said Malone, who struggled with the rest of the Americans during a fifth-place finish in the team final. "But it’s definitely bittersweet to be that close (to a medal) and taste it, but just not get it. I’m definitely motivated, that’s for sure.”

The meet did not feature any competitors from Russia, the defending Olympic team champion. Russia is currently banned from competing at International Gymnastics Federation and European Gymnastics federation-hosted events due to the war in Ukraine.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis