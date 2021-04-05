Hashida, who wrote 'Oshin,' many other hit dramas dies at 95

“Oshin” was broadcast in more than 60 countries around the world and gained high acclaim.

Her other popular dramas include the long-running series (asterisk)Wataru Seken wa Oni Bakari," or “Making it Through,” a family drama which started in 1990 and aired more than 500 episodes.

Actress Izumi, who was in both “Oshin” and “Wataru Seken wa Oni Bakari,” said she was at Hashida's bedside when she died.

“I said to her ‘mama,’ then she briefly opened her eyes, then it was as if she went back to sleep," Izumi said in an interview with Japanese media.

Hashida wrote a book asking for the right to die in dignity. According to her request, there will be no funeral.

Hashida received the Japan Order of Culture last year.