Harvey Weinstein: 1 sexual assault count dismissed, for now

Weinstein's lawyers successfully argued at Thursday's hearing that the grand jury indictment counted as a new case, making the charge “fatally flawed.”

“No one forced the prosecution to go to the grand jury,” Weinstein attorney Alan Jackson said in court. “They chose to enter a new case.”

Prosecutors argued that it was a continuation of the same case and should be considered what's often called a superseding indictment.

Other charges against Weinstein are for even older incidents, but different statutes apply to them.

Outside court, the defense touted the ruling as a significant victory, pointing out that it removes one of the five women involved in the 11 counts.

“Twenty percent of the district attorneys case has just been thrown out,” Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman said.

None of the women have been identified.

The judge sided with the prosecution on two other counts that she refused to dismiss, rejecting defense arguments those incidents were also too old.

No trial date has been set for Weinstein. More technical fights are likely to come before it begins as his lawyers seek to erode the case against him. They have said the charges are all baseless, old and uncorroborated.

Weinstein was brought into court in a wheelchair wearing brown county jail attire. A bailiff unshackled him from the chair and put him next to his attorneys.

The lawyers argued that Weinstein should be allowed to change into a suit for this and similar proceedings, a move that's standard for a jury trial but less common for pre-trial hearings.

Werksman called the jail clothes a “mark of Cain” that branded his client a criminal in photos and video from the courtroom.

The judge rejected the argument, suggesting the garb wasn't so bad.

“Mr. Weinstein is wearing a brown top,” Lench said. “You know it's jail attire, but I'm not sure everybody knows it's jail attire.”

