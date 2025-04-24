Nation & World News
Harvey Fierstein to be awarded special Tony Award for lifetime in the theater

Actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein needs to find room for another award
FILE - Harvey Fierstein attends the Broadway opening night of "Funny Girl" at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein needs to find room for another award. He's going to be honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The four-time Tony-winner behind "Torch Song Trilogy" and "Kinky Boots" will get the award June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. The telecast will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo.

“Harvey Fierstein’s contributions to the American theatre, both as an artist and activist, represent an extraordinary legacy,” Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement.

Fierstein joins an impressive group who have earned the special Tony, including Carol Channing, Joel Gray, James Earl Jones, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, Chita Rivera, Stephen Sondheim, Tommy Tune, Andrew Lloyd Webber and George C. Wolfe.

Fierstein won two Tonys for “Torch Song Trilogy” — best play and best actor in a play — as well as Tonys for best book of a musical for “La Cage Aux Folles” and best actor in a musical for “Hairspray.” His other works include “Newsies,” “Casa Valentina” and “A Catered Affair.”

