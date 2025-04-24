Harvey Fierstein to be awarded special Tony Award for lifetime in the theater

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein needs to find room for another award. He's going to be honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The four-time Tony-winner behind "Torch Song Trilogy" and "Kinky Boots" will get the award June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. The telecast will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo.

“Harvey Fierstein’s contributions to the American theatre, both as an artist and activist, represent an extraordinary legacy,” Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement.