Harvard's Harmoni Turner is AP women's basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 19 of the season:

Harmoni Turner, Harvard

The senior guard is The Associated Press women's college basketball player of the week. Turner scored a school record 44 points in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament and then added 24 in the championship game to help the Crimson earn their first NCAA bid since 2007.

Runner-Up

Katelyn Young, Murray State. The graduate student forward scored 23 of her 34 points in the first half and reached 3,000 for her career in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game win over Belmont. Young averaged 25.7 points in the tournament and earned MVP honors. She was 31-of-52 from the field in the tournament.