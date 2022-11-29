ajc logo
X

Hundreds at Harvard, NYC, Chicago protest China's actions

National & World News
By MARK PRATT, Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
Hundreds of people have gathered at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country’s leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades.

About 50 protesters, mostly students at the elite Ivy League school, sang songs in both Chinese and English and chanted slogans in both languages, including, “We are not slaves, we are citizens!” “We don’t want dictatorships, we want elections!” and “Step down, Xi Jinping,” a reference to China’s president.

Many who had gathered at the statue of university namesake John Harvard wore masks — not because of COVID-19 but concerned that if they are recognized by Chinese authorities, their families back home would face repercussions.

Relatives could face harassment or even lose a job, said Wayne, a Harvard graduate student from China participating in the demonstration who did not want his full name used out of concern for relatives at home.

In New York, about 400 people gathered across the street from the consulate, holding signs saying “Citizen Dignity Freedom” and “Free China.”

In Chicago, about 200 demonstrators gathered in front of the Chinese consulate. Some chanted: “We don’t want PCR tests, we want food!” and “We don’t want a dictator, we want votes!”

Protesters brought flowers, lit candles, and blocked their faces with signs, masks and with blank sheets of paper, which Chinese protesters have used as a symbol of defiance of government censorship.

“I came because I want to do everything I can to help my people,” said a 21-year-old dressed in a hazmat suit, a reference to the suits worn by people who administer mandatory COVID-19 tests in China.

She asked to be identified only as a performance artist because her parents are members of the Chinese Communist Party and she has concerns they could face arrest if she was identified.

“They would be very worried” if they knew she was protesting, she said.

Chinese authorities' restrictive " zero-COVID " strategy has led to demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. They have been called the most widespread protests since the 1989 student-led Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement.

Some Chinese universities have sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday. Security forces detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance.

A protest also was held at Columbia University on Monday, and demonstrations supporting the Chinese people have either been held or are planned at other U.S. universities in the coming days.

The Harvard protesters also laid flowers at the base of the statue — a famous spot in Harvard Yard usually surrounded by tourists — to honor the 10 people killed in a fire in northwestern China last week, deaths that some blamed on the strict anti-virus controls.

Brabeeba Wang, a former Harvard student who is now studying neuroscience at the nearby Massachusetts Institute of Technology, went unmasked and played his violin to accompany the singing.

“It's great to see people fight for their freedom and fight for their freedom of speech,” said Wang, originally from Taiwan.

He called the protesters in China “courageous” for standing up to the government.

___

Associated Press photographer John Minchillo contributed from New York. Claire Savage, who contributed from Chicago, is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: Josh Reynolds

Credit: Josh Reynolds

Credit: JOSH REYNOLDS

Credit: JOSH REYNOLDS

Credit: JOSH REYNOLDS

Credit: JOSH REYNOLDS

Credit: JOSH REYNOLDS

Credit: JOSH REYNOLDS

Credit: JOSH REYNOLDS

Credit: JOSH REYNOLDS

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The right man for a tough job – Brent Key, Georgia Tech head coach7h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

Georgia Tech hires Brent Key as coach
8h ago

Credit: pro

Arraignment set for former DA accused of meddling in Ahmaud Arbery case
9h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Woman accused of fatally shooting father of their children in DeKalb
6h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Woman accused of fatally shooting father of their children in DeKalb
6h ago

Man arrested, tied to antisemitic graffiti in Brookhaven, cops say
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Susan Walsh

Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike
7m ago
Election certification delays few, but a 'test run' for 2024
8m ago
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
19m ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
16h ago
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
17h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top