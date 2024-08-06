Harvard graduate Gabby Thomas sprints to 200-meter gold medal for the United States by a big margin

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Gabby Thomas sped to the victory in the women's 200 meters at the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday night, finishing in 21.83 seconds to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago.

The 27-year-old Harvard graduate, who has a Masters in public health, took the lead for good at the curve and was never challenged in the final stretch. She let out a shout and grabbed her head with both hands after crossing the line.

Thomas beat 100-meter champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia by 0.25 seconds, while Brittany Brown of the U.S. got the bronze, 0.02 seconds in front of Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was just another hundredth of a second ahead of teammate Daryll Neita.