Hart, Anunoby listed as questionable to play for Knicks on Sunday in Game 7 against the Pacers

Starting forwards Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are both listed as questionable to play for the New York Knicks on Sunday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after getting injured during the first half of Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after getting injured during the first half of Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting forwards Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are both listed as questionable to play for the New York Knicks on Sunday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks have been without Anunoby since he strained his left hamstring in Game 2. He scored a career playoff-high 28 points that night as New York took a 2-0 lead, but the Pacers have won three of the four games in his absence.

The Knicks are 26-5 with Anunoby in the lineup this season. He had been listed as out for each game since he was hurt.

Hart left Game 6 in the fourth quarter with an abdominal strain after he was clearly in discomfort multiple times during the game. He had played all 48 minutes three times in the postseason and was leading all players in minutes played.

The Knicks are already without All-Star forward Julius Randle and key reserves Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic.

New York Knicks' OG Anunoby (8) drives past Indiana Pacers' Obi Toppin (1) during the second half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in New York. The Knicks won 130-121. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

