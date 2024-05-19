Hart, Anunoby listed as questionable to play for Knicks on Sunday in Game 7 against the Pacers

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting forwards Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are both listed as questionable to play for the New York Knicks on Sunday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks have been without Anunoby since he strained his left hamstring in Game 2. He scored a career playoff-high 28 points that night as New York took a 2-0 lead, but the Pacers have won three of the four games in his absence.

The Knicks are 26-5 with Anunoby in the lineup this season. He had been listed as out for each game since he was hurt.