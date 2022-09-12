ajc logo
X

Harry Styles hits Toronto for 'My Policeman' premiere

Harry Styles, from left, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson attend the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles, from left, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson attend the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

National & World News
By JAKE COYLE, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
With just as much fanfare but a tad less drama, Harry Styles took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm on Sunday, premiering the tragic gay romance “My Policeman” less than a week after the debut of “Don’t Worry Darling” in Venice

TORONTO (AP) — With just as much fanfare but a tad less drama, Harry Styles took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm on Sunday, premiering the tragic gay romance "My Policeman" less than a week after the much-talked-about debut of "Don't Worry Darling" in Venice.

"My Policeman," in which Styles stars alongside Emma Corrin and David Dobson, features arguably the fullest dramatic performance yet from 28-year-old pop star. He stars as a closeted 1950s policeman in Brighton, England, who falls in love with a museum curator (Dobson) yet marries a local schoolteacher (Corrin). It's a tasteful period piece, inspired by the life of "Howards End" author E.M. Forster, split between the '50s and four decades later, in which the three characters are played by Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett.

Throngs of fans followed Style's every move in Toronto, a whirlwind day that included a staged interview with the movie's filmmakers and cast, a quick stop to pick up an ensemble award given by the festival to the "My Policeman" stars and the premiere, itself, in which the usual post-movie Q&A was shortened and trimmed of questions from the audience.

“My Policeman” revolves around an unresolved love triangle that plays out across 40 years due to the injustices of British '50s-era laws against homosexuality and the repressions of several characters. Styles said he considered it a tragedy of lost time.

“The reason why the story is so devastating is that, ultimately, to me, the whole story is about wasted time, and I think wasted time is the most devastating thing,” Styles said at the earlier talk. "The only thing we cannot control. It’s the one thing you can’t have back. And I think the one thing that I think matters — whatever kind of life you’ve lived — at the end when you think back on time with people you love.”

Directed by Michael Grandage and adapted from the novel by Bethan Roberts, “My Policeman” is to open in theaters Oct. 21 before streaming Nov. 4 on Amazon Prime Video. While it hadn't received quite as much attention as Style's other fall movie, Olivia Wilde's Venice Film Festival entry “Don't Worry Darling,” “My Policeman” appeared to be more warmly received in Toronto, drawing praise for Style's performance.

Styles wore a dark green double-breasted suit and light green trousers, with matching handbag, to the premiere. After the film, he credited Dobson and Corrin for an off-set relationship that allowed trust between the actors, particularly in the film's most intimate scenes.

“Having a base of a real friendship outside of the characters allows for the friendship scenes, it doesn’t require much acting,” Styles said. “And in the most intense scenes, there's a lot of trust and a safety there."

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles greets fans at the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Harry Styles greets fans at the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles greets fans at the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans holding mobile phones and a cut out of Harry Styles look on at the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Fans holding mobile phones and a cut out of Harry Styles look on at the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans holding mobile phones and a cut out of Harry Styles look on at the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans react after greeting Harry Styles at the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Fans react after greeting Harry Styles at the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans react after greeting Harry Styles at the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles, from left, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson attend the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Harry Styles, from left, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson attend the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles, from left, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson attend the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" at at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" at at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" at at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Amazon shows, from left, David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles in a scene from "My Policeman." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon via AP)

Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh

This image released by Amazon shows, from left, David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles in a scene from "My Policeman." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon via AP)

Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Amazon shows, from left, David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles in a scene from "My Policeman." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon via AP)

Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh

Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh

Editors' Picks
Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and quarterback Marcus Mariota walk off the field dejected after falling in a 27-26 heartbreaker to the Saints on Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘We allowed them, as an offense, to stick around’3h ago
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan runs for yardage as he is pursued by Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the second half Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Matt Ryan leads 17-point comeback as Colts tie in his debut
5h ago
Michael Harris (right) is congratulated by Braves teammate Matt Olson after Harris hit a three-run home run off Mariners reliever Diego Castillo during the ninth inning Sunday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners
1h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
2h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
2h ago
Emma Danei Linek, 17, an Ohio teen last seen at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport before disappearing. She also goes by the name Azari Holmes, or Zari.

Credit: FBI

FBI: Autistic Ohio teen missing 6 days in Atlanta found safe
5h ago
The Latest
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking
49m ago
Dodgers 1st team to clinch a playoff spot, rout Padres 11-2
1h ago
Steelers' T.J. Watt leaves vs Bengals with pectoral injury
1h ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
8h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
15h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top