Harry Kane imitates David Beckham by scoring from his own half for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has done a David Beckham

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

3 hours ago

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane has done a David Beckham.

The England captain scored a spectacular goal from his own half for Bayern Munich against Darmstadt on Saturday before going on to claim a hat trick.

Kane spotted goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen was off his line and fired the ball around 60 yards (meters) from Bayern's side of the center circle. The shot flew over Schuhen, who was desperately running back to his goal, and into the net to increase Bayern's lead to 5-0 in the 69th. Bayern won the game 8-0 with Kane getting his hat trick in the 88th.

Kane has now scored 12 goals in nine Bundesliga games since he joined the German champions in the off-season from Tottenham. The game was 0-0 until Kane opened the scoring with a header in the 51st before Bayern scored a series of goals in quick succession.

Beckham thrust himself into the limelight by scoring from a similar distance on the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season against Crystal Palace in one of the league's most famous goals.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

