Nation & World News

Harrison Ford, Miley Cyrus and more to be honored as Disney Legends at awards ceremony

Disney is bestowing “legends” status to 14 artists who have shaped the company, including Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus
This combination of photos show Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus, who will be honored by Disney at a ceremony as a part of the D23 convention. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This combination of photos show Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus, who will be honored by Disney at a ceremony as a part of the D23 convention. (AP Photo)
By KAITLYN HUAMANI – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney will bestow “legends” status to 14 artists, including Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus, who have shaped the company.

The honorees — who the company says have had a “significant impact” on Disney’s legacy — include director James Cameron, iconic film composer John Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Ripa, among several others.

This year's class of Disney Legends will be inducted into the company's version of the hall of fame in a ceremony Sunday at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as a part of the D23 fan convention. Ryan Seacrest is set to host the evening.

Director James L. Brooks is also joining the starry club, along with Williams, known for the scores of the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” franchises, among many others.

The star of those franchises, Ford, will have his signature and handprints done up again over 20 years after he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The revered actor is also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming "Captain America: Brave New World." At Comic-Con International, Ford surprised the packed house a ta panel discussing new Marvel projects and flexed his muscles to the roaring crowd, channeling his character who transforms into the Red Hulk.

Fellow MCU actor Bassett, who appeared in "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is also being honored. Bassett also stars in ABC's "9-1-1."

Cyrus, who rose to fame after starring in the Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana" in 2006, is the youngest recipient of the Legends honor. Following her time on the sitcom, Cyrus has had a long-running career in music, winning her first Grammy Award in February.

Curtis has also appeared in her fair share of projects under The Walt Disney Studios banner, from "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" to "You Again." She's also set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel of the fan-favorite movie "Freaky Friday," opposite Lindsey Lohan.

ABC talk show host and mainstay Ripa will reunite with her former co-host Seacrest. Her career at the television network spans over 30 years, and she now hosts "Live with Kelly and Mark" with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Disney is also honoring six behind-the-scenes creatives who have contributed to groundbreaking films, art and Disney experiences. Those honorees include Colleen Atwood, an Oscar-winning costume designer, Mark Henn, a prominent animator, Steve Ditko, the late comics artist known for characters like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, Frank Oz, a noted puppeteer and filmmaker, Martha Blanding, a longtime manager at The Walt Disney Company and Disneyland, and Joe Rohde, a former Disney Imagineer.

Previous Disney Legends include Elton John, Steve Jobs, Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Robert Downey Jr. and Whoopi Goldberg. They are among the over 300 honorees since the program’s inception in 1987.

Andrea Feale is dressed as Lego Darth Vader as she waits to get into D23 during the Disney FanFest in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, August 9, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tasha Black, left, and Raena Rubenstein are dressed as Wilderness Explorers from the Pixar movie Up as they wait to get into D23 during the Disney FanFest in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, August 9, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Disney thrills fans at D23 with 'Incredibles 3' announcement, footage from 'Moana 2'
Placeholder Image

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO/ASSOCIATED PRESS

2024 Dragon Con lineup: John Cleese, Ming-Na Wen, Giancarlo Esposito
Placeholder Image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Marietta native Robert Patrick honored at Cobb International Film Festival
Placeholder Image

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

H.E.R. will sing at the Paris Olympics' closing ceremony as part of the handover to Los...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris pledges to work to end taxes on tips for service industry employees, echoing Trump...23m ago
US colleges are cutting majors and slashing programs after years of putting it off42m ago
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte leaves game with left ankle contusion42m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 16 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades