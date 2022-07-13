ajc logo
X

Harris vows US will strengthen its Pacific islands relations

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while meeting with state legislators about protecting reproductive rights, Friday, July 8, 2022, in the White House complex in Washington. U.S. Vice President Harris assured Pacific island leaders of more U.S. engagement after acknowledging Wednesday, July 13, the United States may not have previously provided the diplomatic attention the region deserved.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while meeting with state legislators about protecting reproductive rights, Friday, July 8, 2022, in the White House complex in Washington. U.S. Vice President Harris assured Pacific island leaders of more U.S. engagement after acknowledging Wednesday, July 13, the United States may not have previously provided the diplomatic attention the region deserved.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

National & World News
15 minutes ago
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Pacific island leaders of more U.S. engagement after acknowledging the United States may not have previously provided the diplomatic attention the region deserved

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Pacific island leaders of more U.S. engagement after acknowledging Wednesday the United States may not have previously provided the diplomatic attention the region deserved.

Harris's virtual address to the Pacific Islands Forum, meeting in the Fijian capital Suva, comes as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

She proposed new embassies in Tonga and in Kiribati, a Micronesian state that split this week from the 18-nation forum in a major blow to regional harmony.

Harris also proposed requesting that the U.S. Congress triple funding for fisheries assistance to $60 million a year and appoint the first U.S. envoy to the forum.

“The United States is a proud Pacific nation and has an enduring commitment to the Pacific islands which is why President Joe Biden and I seek to strengthen our partnership with you,” Harris said.

“We recognize that in recent years the Pacific islands may not have received the diplomatic attention and support that you deserve. So today I am here to tell you directly, we are going to change that,” she added.

The United States and the forum's wealthiest nations, Australia and New Zealand, are concerned about a security pact signed this year between China and Solomon Islands.

They fear the pact could lead to a Chinese navy base being established in the South Pacific less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian northeast coast.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Suva on Wednesday and plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Albanese’s government was elected in May with promises of more action on climate change and an additional 525 million Australian dollars ($358 million) spent on regional aid. Climate change is the forum’s greatest security concern.

Australia also has a security pact with Solomon Islands and Australian police have been maintaining peace in the capital Honiara since violence late last year.

The new Australian government has described the China-Solomons pact as Australia’s worst policy failure in the Pacific since World War II.

“My message will be that Australia is back, reengaged, with the Pacific,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp. before he left Sydney.

“It’s a new era, a new era of cooperation and one of my messages will be that (our) support for the Pacific doesn’t come with strings attached,” Albanese added, in a reference to conditions placed by China on its aid.

Both the Solomon Islands and Kiribati recently shifted their diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing. Kiribati’s withdrawal from the forum is being interpreted as a deepening of China’s influence in the region.

Combined ShapeCaption
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, second left, is met by Ratu Inoke Kubuobola, Fiji Special Envoy to the Pacific, as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, second left, is met by Ratu Inoke Kubuobola, Fiji Special Envoy to the Pacific, as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Combined ShapeCaption
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, second left, is met by Ratu Inoke Kubuobola, Fiji Special Envoy to the Pacific, as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Credit: Joe Armao

Combined ShapeCaption
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, is met Pat Conroy, Australia's Minister for Defence Industry as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, is met Pat Conroy, Australia's Minister for Defence Industry as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Combined ShapeCaption
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, is met Pat Conroy, Australia's Minister for Defence Industry as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Credit: Joe Armao

Combined ShapeCaption
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, second left, is met by Ratu Inoke Kubuobola, Fiji Special Envoy to the Pacific, as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, second left, is met by Ratu Inoke Kubuobola, Fiji Special Envoy to the Pacific, as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Combined ShapeCaption
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, second left, is met by Ratu Inoke Kubuobola, Fiji Special Envoy to the Pacific, as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Credit: Joe Armao

Combined ShapeCaption
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, is met Pat Conroy, Australia's Minister for Defense Industry as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, is met Pat Conroy, Australia's Minister for Defense Industry as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Combined ShapeCaption
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, is met Pat Conroy, Australia's Minister for Defense Industry as he arrives in, Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum meeting as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joe Armao/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Joe Armao

Credit: Joe Armao

Editors' Picks
What Braves execs told investors about attendance, streaming, ownership 3h ago
Man arrested in hit-and-run that injured 15-year-old girl in Cherokee County
2h ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
6h ago
Robinson Canó joins Braves: ‘I feel that I can still play’
Robinson Canó joins Braves: ‘I feel that I can still play’
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
15h ago
The Latest
Malkin re-ups with Penguins; Wild trade Talbot to Senators
23m ago
Urías stars as Orioles beat Cubs 4-2 for 9th straight win
23m ago
Mike Trout leaves Angels' game with upper back spasms
31m ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top