Harris to tout child care funding and payments to families

“When employees do not have to worry that they are unable to meet the needs of their loved ones, they’re more productive, more attentive and better able to maintain skills needed to succeed in the labor market,” Rouse said.

Many parents have needed to forgo work because of the pandemic, and the administration is banking on $15 billion for child care and development block grants to make it easier for people to return to jobs. That sum is on top of the $24 billion already going to states, territories and tribes to stabilize the child care sector.

One in eight child care jobs have yet to return after the pandemic closed many centers and schools, according to the administration. The aid is to be used for payments to child care providers and compensation for caregivers, both of which are designed to improve the quality of service and access to it.

Harris will also be announcing an outreach effort on June 21 to ensure that families receive the child tax credit. The relief package increased the size of the package, and the IRS is scheduled to begin issuing payments on July 15.

An eligible family would receive $300 a month for a child under the age of 6 and $250 for those between the ages of 6 and 17. Experts forecast that the payments could halve child poverty.

Estimates from the IRS suggest that 39 million households that contain 88% of U.S. children are already set to receive the payments. But families that have yet to file their taxes and did not sign up for the direct payments in the relief package can still register.

The goal of the upcoming outreach effort is to build support for extending the payments that are set to lapse after one year, as well as raising awareness that people can qualify for them.

The IRS on Friday will release guidance on an enhanced tax credit for child and dependent care. Families with incomes up to $125,000 could get a tax credit as much as $4,000 for one child and $8,000 for two or more children for the 2021 tax year. The credit will also be fully refundable, meaning that lower income families with no tax burden could qualify for it.

IRS officials will separately issue guidance for a paid leave tax credit, which would offset the cost to employers that offer paid sick and family leave because of events stemming from the coronavirus. The credit would go to employers with fewer than 500 workers. The employers could receive as much as $17,110 for up to 10 days of paid sick leave and as many as 12 weeks of paid family leave.