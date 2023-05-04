X

Harris to meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MATT O'BRIEN and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the CEOs of four major companies developing artificial intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will meet on Thursday with the CEOs of four major companies developing artificial intelligence as the Biden administration rolls out a set of initiatives meant to ensure the rapidly evolving technology improves lives without putting people's rights and safety at risk.

The Democratic administration plans to announce an investment of $140 million to establish seven new AI research institutes, administration officials told reporters in previewing the effort.

In addition, the White House Office of Management and Budget is expected to issue guidance in the next few months on how federal agencies can use AI tools. There will also be an independent commitment by top AI developers to participate in a public evaluation of their systems in August at the Las Vegas hacker convention DEF CON.

Harris and administration officials on Thursday plan to discuss the risks they see in current AI development with the CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI. The government leaders' message to the companies is that they have a role to play in reducing the risks and that they can work together with the government.

Authorities in the United Kingdom also are looking at the risks associated with AI. Britain's competition watchdog said it's opening a review of the AI market, focusing on the technology underpinning chatbots like ChatGPT, which was developed by OpenAI.

President Joe Biden noted last month that AI can help to address disease and climate change but also could harm national security and disrupt the economy in destabilizing ways.

The release of the ChatGPT chatbot this year has led to increased debate about AI and the government's role with the technology. Because AI can generate human-like writing and fake images, there are ethical and societal concerns.

OpenAI has been secretive about the data its AI systems have been trained upon. That makes it hard for those outside the company to understand why its ChatGPT is producing biased or false answers to requests or to address concerns about whether it’s stealing from copyrighted works.

Companies worried about being liable for something in their training data might also not have incentives to properly track it, said Margaret Mitchell, chief ethics scientist at AI startup Hugging Face.

"I think it might not be possible for OpenAI to actually detail all of its training data at a level of detail that would be really useful in terms of some of the concerns around consent and privacy and licensing,” Mitchell said in an interview Tuesday. “From what I know of tech culture, that just isn’t done.”

Theoretically, at least, some kind of disclosure law could force AI providers to open up their systems to more third-party scrutiny. But with AI systems being built atop previous models, it won’t be easy for companies to provide greater transparency after the fact.

“I think it’s really going to be up to the governments to decide whether this means that you have to trash all the work you’ve done or not," Mitchell said. "Of course, I kind of imagine that at least in the U.S., the decisions will lean towards the corporations and be supportive of the fact that it’s already been done. It would have such massive ramifications if all these companies had to essentially trash all of this work and start over.”

___

Follow the AP's coverage of artificial intelligence at https://apnews.com/hub/artificial-intelligence.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation 2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Warnock pushed for gun control an hour before Atlanta shooting
55m ago

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna highlights Braves win marred by injuries
7h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
14h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
14h ago

Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Man rescued after falling from parking deck at The Battery
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ukraine's Zelenskyy convinced Putin will face court justice
9m ago
Police arrest suspect in Atlanta shooting; 1 dead, 4 wounded
15m ago
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
2h ago
Security cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown Atlanta suspect
8h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top