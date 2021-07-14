Harris to host Merkel before chancellor's talks with Biden

Merkel will visit the White House later Thursday to meet with President Joe Biden. That session is expected to cover many of the same issues, in addition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which his administration opposes.

In developing her diplomatic portfolio, Harris has taken on one of the administration’s toughest tasks, addressing the root causes of migration to the United States from Mexico and Central America, and has held calls with world leaders.

Harris and Merkel are the first women to serve in their respective positions, and the chancellor highlighted Harris' background when offering congratulations after Biden's election victory in November.

“As the first woman in this office and the child of two immigrants, she is an inspiration for many people, an example of the opportunities of America," Merkel said. “I'm looking forward to getting to know her."

Merkel, after nearly 16 years in office, is retiring in the coming months after deciding not to seek a fifth term.