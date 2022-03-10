Harris thanks Poland for helping 1 million Ukraine refugees

Harris' whirlwind visit to Poland and Romania was billed by the White House as a chance for the vice president to consult with two of the leaders from eastern flank NATO nations about the growing humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Already, more than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine — with more than half coming to Poland — and even more expected to arrive in the days ahead.

But differences between Warsaw and Washington over a Polish plan to send Soviet-made fighter jets to a base in Germany for Ukraine's use have cast a shadow over Harris' visit to Poland. Just as Harris arrived in Warsaw late Wednesday evening, the Pentagon definitively rejected the idea.

The proposal was publicly floated by Poland — without first consulting the U.S. — days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration was "very, very actively" looking at a proposal under which Ukraine's neighbor Poland would supply Kyiv with Soviet-era fighters and in turn receive American F-16s to make up for their loss. Polish government officials, however, insisted any transfer of planes must be done within the NATO framework.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon shut the door on the prospect of NATO transferring jets to Ukraine, saying such a move with a U.S. and NATO connection would run a “high risk” of escalating the Russia-Ukraine war.

Gen. Tod D. Wolters, the commander of U.S. European Command, said in a statement Thursday that the “most effective way to support the Ukrainian military in their fight against Russia is to provide increased amounts of anti-tank weapons and air defense systems." That effort by the U.S. and allies is ongoing, Wolters added.

Harris will travel on Friday to Bucharest, where she’s to meet Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Caption Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, listens to US Vice President Kamala Harris, during a meeting, in Warsaw, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Harris is on three-day trip to Poland and Romania for talks on Ukraine. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Saul Loeb

Caption Poland's President Andrzej Duda, second right, greets US Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrives for meetings at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Saul Loeb