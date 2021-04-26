Harris tells UN body it's time to prepare for next pandemic

Harris said much has been learned over the last year about pandemic preparedness and response but that it would be unwise to rest easy.

“We have been reminded that the status quo is not nearly good enough, and that innovation is indeed the path forward,” Harris said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in video remarks that the world would have been better prepared “to weather the COVID-19 crisis” if greater progress had been made in achieving U.N. development goals such as eliminating extreme poverty, which now has a 2030 target date, according to U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.

The U.N. chief said that to prevent new emergencies the world needs to work together, ”make peace with nature, … invest in risk surveillance and social safety nets,” anticipate crises and prepare for future pandemics, Haq said.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said Harris and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, “highlighted the need to take proactive action now to create a lasting global health security architecture that will strengthen health systems and make the world more resilient in the face of future pandemics.”

They called Monday's meeting “an important first step" toward pandemic preparedness and made clear that preventing the next pandemic will require strong partnerships and collaboration around the world, the U.S. mission said.

Harris and Thomas-Greenfield expressed hope that the dialogue will continue, including at the upcoming Rome Global Health Summit and the World Health Assembly next month, the U.S. Mission readout said.

“The takeaway from this past year is clear: The world barely withstood this pandemic,” Thomas-Greenfield says in excerpts of her prepared remarks. "We must be ready for the next.”

___

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville in Washington and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.