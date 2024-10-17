Harris says the killing of Sinwar is an opportunity 'to finally end the war in Gaza'

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Thursday the killing of Hamas' top leader, Yahya Sinwar, by Israel "gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza."

Speaking from a Wisconsin college campus where she was campaigning, Harris said the war “must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.”

“It is time for the day after to begin,” she said.