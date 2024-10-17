Breaking: Georgia set an early voting record. It doesn’t mean what you think.
Nation & World News

Harris says the killing of Sinwar is an opportunity 'to finally end the war in Gaza'

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris says the death of Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar “gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.”
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the killing of Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, following a campaign rally at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the killing of Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, following a campaign rally at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and COLLEEN LONG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Thursday the killing of Hamas' top leader, Yahya Sinwar, by Israel "gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza."

Speaking from a Wisconsin college campus where she was campaigning, Harris said the war “must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.”

“It is time for the day after to begin,” she said.

As she arrived to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, protesters shouted outside “Free, free Palestine.”

Israel says Sinwar was killed in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza. Iaraeli Foreign Minister Katz called Sinwar’s killing a “military and moral achievement for the Israeli army.”

Sinwar was a chief architect of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that precipitated the war and escalating conflicts across the Middle East.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the killing of Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, following a campaign rally at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the killing of Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, following a campaign rally at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel says it has killed Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Who was Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader Israel says it killed?2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Netanyahu says Israel has ‘settled its account’ with Sinwar5m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Netanyahu mulls plan to empty northern Gaza of civilians and cut off aid to those left...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Netanyahu says Israel has ‘settled its account’ with Sinwar5m ago
TikTok let through disinformation in political ads despite its own ban, Global Witness...7m ago
A father and son are both indicted on murder charges in a mass school shooting in Georgia7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Patricia Murphy, AJC

OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT
Rare murders of women come to light as Georgia prisons set homicide record