Harris says crude and racist rhetoric at Trump's event fans the fuel of division

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday that none of the vitriol at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally will support the dreams and aspirations of the American people but instead is "fanning the fuel of trying to divide our country."

She said Trump's event Sunday, in which speakers hurled cruel and racist insults, “highlighted the point that I've been making throughout this campaign.”

“He is focused and actually fixated on his grievances, on himself, and on dividing our country, and it is not in any way something that will strengthen the American family, the American worker,” the Democratic presidential nominee told reporters. She was traveling to Michigan on Monday to continue campaigning with eight days left before the Nov. 5 election.