Harris reaches agreement on transition planning with Biden administration, no word on Trump yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris' transition team has reached an agreement with the General Services Administration to accept pre-election support from the federal government to prepare for her potential presidency.

The agency, which is required by law to offer office space, technology support and other resources to major party nominees, posted the agreement to its website on Monday. The signed memorandum, which governs IT, record-keeping and ethics policies, is dated Sept. 19.

There was no word on whether former President Donald Trump's team would reach an agreement before Election Day. But the agency said it was prepared to provide services to the Trump transition team once an agreement is executed and services are accepted.