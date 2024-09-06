Harris raised $361 million in August from nearly 3 million donors, campaign says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris raised well more than double what former President Donald Trump took in from donors in August, her campaign announced Friday, saying it raised $361 million from nearly 3 million donors in her first full month as a candidate.

Trump's team had announced Wednesday he brought in $130 million over the same period. Harris' team says it ended the month with $404 million on hand for the final sprint to Election Day, $109 million more than Trump's campaign says it had at the end of August.

The massive Harris war chest is being used to fund a $370 million paid media effort for the final two months of the campaign, and to pay for its more than 2,000 field staff spread through more than 310 offices in battleground states.