Harris plans another Wisconsin visit in an effort to shore up support in the key state

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to Wisconsin, a key swing state in the presidential election
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, returning to the battleground state for the fourth time since she launched her White House campaign in July.

Harris' entry into the race has enlivened the Democratic Party's base in Wisconsin, particularly in areas where she must run up big margins to carry a state that Joe Biden flipped from Republican Donald Trump in 2020.

Her campaign said that since she entered the race, supporters in Wisconsin have knocked on more than 500,000 doors and that since last week's debate with Trump, the campaign has signed up more than 3,000 new volunteers.

When Biden was still running, organizers in Wisconsin said they had trouble getting volunteers to go door to door, a staple of any campaign.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has been campaigning in Wisconsin, visiting Wausau and Superior.

