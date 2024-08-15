Nation & World News

Harris is zeroing in on high food prices as inflation remains a big issue in the presidential race

Vice President Kamala Harris is zeroing in on high food prices as inflation remains a big issue in the presidential race
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
51 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is zeroing in on high food prices as her campaign previews an economic policy speech that she will give in North Carolina on Friday, promising to push for a federal ban on price gouging on groceries.

Harris is putting particular emphasis on rising meat prices, which she says account for a large part of rising grocery bills.

Year-over-year inflation has reached its lowest level in more than three years. But many in the United States are struggling with food prices, which remain 21% above where they were three years ago. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been pointing to inflation as a key failing of the Biden administration and its energy policies.

Harris is putting an emphasis on food prices even in addition to drug costs, the focus of an event Thursday with President Joe Biden in Maryland.

They are announcing that drug price negotiations will knock hundreds of dollars — in some cases thousands — off the list prices of 10 of Medicare's most popular and costliest drugs.

Biden has undertaken his own efforts to contain rising food prices, including creating a "competition council" that tried to reduce costs by increasing competition within the meat industry, part of a broader effort to show his administration is trying to combat inflation.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Annual US inflation falls to 3-year low, clearing the way for the Fed to begin cutting...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump makes economic pitch and takes swipes on Harris during North Carolina rally
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Americans' refusal to keep paying higher prices may be dealing a final blow to US...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US wholesale inflation cooled in July in sign that price pressures are continuing to ease
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US shoppers sharply boosted spending at retailers in July despite higher prices7m ago
At least 1 arrest made in connection to Matthew Perry's death, authorities say8m ago
Walmart boosts outlook for 2024 with bargains proving a powerful lure for the inflation...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Suspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say
Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...
As an Atlanta architect and world champion, she knows how to pitch