Harris has decided on a running mate, AP sources say. An announcement is expected Tuesday.

Doing so would be similar to how then-candidate Joe Biden revealed Harris as his vice presidential choice during the pandemic-marred presidential race of 2020.

It will be yet another milestone in the barely two weeks since the vice president moved to take over the top of the Democratic ticket heading into November's election. She has been scrambling to build out a campaign since then, and to breathe new life into the Democratic race against Republican Donald Trump.

Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and her No. 2 pick are set to appear together for an evening rally in Philadelphia, recalling a joint 2020 appearance by Biden and Harris in Wilmington, Delaware. Likewise, in 2016, newly selected running mate Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia appeared with Hillary Clinton in Miami.

After Tuesday's day trip to Pennsylvania, Harris and her running mate will spend the next five days flying thousands of miles around the country, touring critical battleground states. They'll visit Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit on Wednesday. But a planned stop in Savannah, Georgia, was postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby 's effects, and rain associated with it could also upend a scheduled stop in Durham, North Carolina.

Later in the week, Harris and her No. 2 will head to Phoenix and Las Vegas.