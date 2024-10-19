Nation & World News

Harris is making a campaign push in Michigan and Georgia, with assists from singers Lizzo and Usher

Kamala Harris is scheduled to appear with Detroit-born singer Lizzo as the Democratic presidential nominee marks the beginning of in-person early voting in the city
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign event at the Oakland Expo Center, in Oakland County, Mich., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign event at the Oakland Expo Center, in Oakland County, Mich., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
53 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Kamala Harris will appear with Detroit-born singer Lizzo as the Democratic presidential nominee marks the beginning of in-person early voting in the city on Saturday.

More than 1 million Michigan residents have already voted by mail in the Nov. 5 election.

"The election is here," Harris said Friday as she campaigned around the battleground state. "The election is here right now."

The vice president will get more star power later Saturday when she holds a rally in Atlanta with Usher. The singer is expected to speak at the event.

Early voting is also underway in Georgia. More than 1.2 million ballots have been cast, either in person or through the mail.

Democrats hope an expansive organizing effort will boost Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump in the campaign's final weeks.

Usher arrives at the Black Music Action Coalition Gala on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia voters more than double first-day record for early voting
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Live coverage: Kamala Harris campaigns in Georgia as early voting continues25m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris will campaign with the Obamas later this month in Georgia and Michigan
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia passes 1 million mark in first week of early voting
The Latest
Man who vowed to ride out Florida hurricanes on his boat is arrested in Tampa12m ago
North Korea says it discovered the remains of a South Korean drone in Pyongyang24m ago
Stanford psychologist behind the controversial "Stanford Prison Experiment" dies at 9158m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT