Harris hits a Philadelphia deli famous for being a political hotspot ahead of townhall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday popped into Philadelphia's Famous 4th Street Deli — a longtime haven for elected officials where the politics is probably more famous than the pastrami and other lunchtime staples.

She is in town to film a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. EDT, with her election against Republican former President Donald Trump now less than two weeks away. The vice president will take questions before an audience of undecided voters as part of what was once envisioned as a debate with Trump. Harris had said she would participate in a CNN debate but the two sides never worked out a formal agreement.

Harris first hit the homey, Jewish-style deli known for its extra-large sandwiches. Famous 4th Street opened in 1923, and boasts of smoking its own pastrami, pickling its corned beef and brining its pickles.