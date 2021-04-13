Harris highlights pregnancy difficulties facing Black women

“Black women deserve to be heard. Their voices deserve to be respected,” the vice president said. “And like all people, they must be treated with dignity.”

Before the discussion, the administration announced a series of steps to address U.S. maternal mortality rates that are among the highest in developed countries. Biden also issued a proclamation calling attention to the state of Black maternal health.

The budget proposal Biden released last week asks Congress for $200 million for implicit bias training for health care providers and other programs; more funding for the Department of Health and Human Services' civil rights office; and more spending on reproductive and preventive health services.

HHS also approved a Medicaid waiver permitting Illinois to expand postpartum coverage for Medicaid-eligible women from 60 days to up to 12 months. The administration is also taking steps to improve access to and the continuity of maternal care in rural communities.

Erica McAfee, founder of the podcast “Sisters in Loss,” described the harrowing birth of her son that followed the earlier losses of another son at 39 weeks and a daughter at 18 weeks.

McAfee said that her placenta had completely separated from her uterus and that she lost so much blood that she needed eight blood transfusions and a partial hysterectomy at age 28. Her family was summoned after she was put on life support. Her son, deprived of oxygen because of the placenta abruption, was resuscitated at birth and later diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

She started the podcast in 2017 to share stories like hers and said women feel relief and comfort when they talk about their experiences.

“The stigma and shame that comes with sharing loss stories prevent Black women from achieving the healing they need to thrive in their new normal,” McAfee said.

Donna Trim-Stewart sheds a tear as she speaks during a roundtable discussion attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Domestic Policy director Susan Rice, highlighting the disparities that Black women face in maternal health at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

