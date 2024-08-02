Nation & World News

Harris has secured enough Democratic delegate votes to be the party's nominee, committee chair says

Vice President Kamala Harris says she's “honored" to be the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee
Vice President Kamala Harris waves during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris waves during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By WILL WEISSERT and CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough votes from Democratic delegates to become the party's nominee for president, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said Friday.

The online voting process doesn’t end until Monday, but the campaign marked the moment when she crossed the threshold to have the majority of delegates’ votes.

Harris is poised to be the first woman of color at the top of a major party’s ticket.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee," Harris said on a call with supporters.

Harrison said “we will rally around Vice President Kamala Harris and demonstrate the strength of our party” during its convention in Chicago later this month.

Democrats have pushed ahead with a virtual vote to nominate Harris, nearing the culmination of a turbulent process that was upended by President Joe Biden's decision not to seek reelection.

Delegates to the Democratic National Convention began voting via secure email on Thursday, and the voting will remain open until Monday evening. Harris has not yet chosen her running mate, and she's expected to interview candidates over the weekend.

The formal nomination is expected to be finalized by Aug. 7 even though the party's convention in Chicago isn't scheduled to begin for more than two more weeks. Democratic officials have said the accelerated timeline was necessary because of an Aug. 7 deadline to ensure candidates appear on the Ohio ballot.

Harris was endorsed by Biden shortly after he dropped out of the race, catapulting her to the forefront of the campaign to beat Republican nominee Donald Trump. No other major candidate challenged Harris for the nomination, and she was the only choice for delegates under party rules that required pledges of support from at least 300 delegates, with no more than 50 signatures from any one delegation.

Any delegate who wants to vote for someone other than Harris will be tallied as "present."

Democrats still plan a state-by-state roll call during the convention, the traditional way that a nominee is chosen. However, that will be purely ceremonial because of the online voting.

The party insists it has to have its nominee in place before its convention opens in Chicago on Aug. 19 to make sure it meets ballot access deadlines in Ohio — an argument that the state’s Republicans dispute.

Ohio state lawmakers have since changed the deadline, but the modification doesn’t take effect until Sept. 1. Democratic attorneys warn that waiting until after the initial deadline to determine a presidential nominee could prompt legal challenge.

___

This story has been corrected to show the spelling of the chair’s name is Jaime, not Jamie.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national convention, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass., July 27, 2024. With less than 100 days until Election Day, Harris faces unique challenges in pitching her policy ideas to Americans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Supports hold up signs in support of Vice President Kamala Harris at an event, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis. Voters, especially those who lean left, are expressing a renewed interest in the campaign and eager to see Harris take on the Democratic Party mantle in place of President Joe Biden. Harris’ campaign is trying to capitalize on a jolt of fundraising, volunteer interest and media attention after Democrats spent three weeks following Biden’s debate debacle wondering whether the octogenarian president would stand down or continue his campaign despite dwindling support. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mat Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris to be sole Democratic presidential candidate heading into official party vote
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The virtual roll call to nominate Kamala Harris is underway. This is how it will work.
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Election 2024 Latest: DNC chair says Harris secured enough delegate votes to become party...6m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris is planning a tour of battleground states next week with her yet-to-be-named...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Election 2024 Latest: DNC chair says Harris secured enough delegate votes to become party...6m ago
Proposed US rule would ban airlines from charging parents additional fees to sit with...15m ago
Weak US hiring in July slams global markets, Dow plunges 900 points as unemployment...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Viral Kendrick Lamar-spitting Dem from Harris rally speaks
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Russian hacker prosecuted in Georgia among prisoners swapped by U.S.