Harris focuses on Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in an effort to shore up her support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has upcoming events scheduled in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin as her campaign focuses spending on the “blue wall” states with the Nov. 5 election nearing.

On Tuesday, Harris will sit for an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia. Two days later, she is joining Oprah Winfrey in Michigan at her “Unite for America” livestream event with 140 different grassroots organizations. Harris' visit to Wisconsin on Friday will be her fourth since she launched her White House run in July.

Harris' campaign has a large operation in the states with hundreds of staff and on-the-ground outreach efforts. Supporters in Wisconsin have knocked on more than 500,000 doors and that since last week’s debate with Trump, the campaign has signed up more than 3,000 new volunteers.