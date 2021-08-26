Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam

“We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims,” she said Wednesday.

Harris avoided the unscripted gaffes that overshadowed her first foreign trip, to Guatemala and Mexico in the spring, where her declaration to migrants — “do not come” — and her flip dismissal of questions about her refusal to visit the border drew criticism from both sides of the aisle. Harris took questions from reporters at multiple points that trip, and sat for an extended cable news interview.

In Asia, Harris has stayed focused on her meetings with officials and Biden administration talking points on China. While questions surrounding the messy U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan dominated her first day in Singapore, Harris emphasized the same message delivered by President Joe Biden and his aides — that the U.S. must remain focused on the evacuations, and not recriminations about what went wrong.

But she’s certain to face more questions on Afghanistan, the U.S. confrontation with China and its engagement in the Indo-Pacific during her press conference Thursday.

On her trip home, Harris will make a stop at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii to meet with servicemembers. Then she’ll turn her focus to U.S. politics at an event in the San Francisco area for California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall attempt.

Caption U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the official launch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Southeast Asia regional office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein