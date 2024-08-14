Breaking: Atlanta police, federal agents at scene of apparent arson at construction site
Nation & World News

Harris campaign's new $90 million in battleground ads in August aims to sharpen contrast with Trump

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is launching a $90 million advertising effort over the next three weeks to introduce the Democrat to voters and sharpen the contrast with Republican Donald Trump
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris' presidential campaign is launching a $90 million advertising effort over the next three weeks to introduce the Democrat to voters and sharpen the contrast with Republican Donald Trump.

The media buy marks her campaign's largest-yet investment in messaging to voters with just 2 1/2 months until Election Day in November. It comes on the heels of a $50 million worth of ads booked last month shortly after Harris replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the party's ticket.

Harris' campaign is buoyed by a rush of fundraising since the switch, and is now moving to spend the money in an effort to counter what had been overwhelming spending by Trump and his allies in the days after Biden dropped out.

Harris' team said the ad campaign will focus on the vice president's personal narrative, her career as a prosecutor in California, her commitment to standing up to powerful interests, and a contrast with what it termed Trump's “dangerous, extreme agenda.”

The ad buy will reach seven battleground states, and will expand the Harris' team spending to smaller markets they have not yet reached, such as Marquette, Wisconsin and Erie, Pennsylvania. The campaign said it is targeting its spending at programs watched by the voters they are looking to motivate to the polls, including “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother,” “The Daily Show,” “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “The Simpsons.”

Harris' campaign said it raised $310 million in July and entered August with $377 million on hand.

The campaign's principal deputy manager, Quentin Fulks, said the more that voters learn about Harris, the more they will come to understand that she “is the only candidate fit to lead our country over the next four years.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump campaign and MAGA Inc. go on ad spending spree after Harris enters race
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Democrats launch first paid ad campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket in battleground states
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Meet the press? Hold that thought. The candidate sit-down interview ain't what it used to...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Inflation likely stayed low last month as Federal Reserve edges closer to cutting rates12m ago
Mpox has been declared a public health emergency in Africa. What is it and what's the WHO...26m ago
Americans give Harris an advantage over Trump on honesty and discipline, an AP-NORC poll...30m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory