Harris campaign reserves $370M in ads after Labor Day, including battleground state push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris ' campaign says it is reserving $370 million in advertising to run between Labor Day and Election Day.

In a memo Saturday, the Harris-Walz campaign said the fall advertising push will include $170 million in television reservations running for nine weeks, starting Sept. 3, in battleground states. It also includes more than $200 million in digital reservations on platforms such as Hulu, Roku and YouTube.

That does not include spending on ads on social media or search services.