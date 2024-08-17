Nation & World News

Harris campaign reserves $370M in ads after Labor Day, including battleground state push

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign says it is reserving $370 million in advertising to run between Labor Day and Election Day
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
19 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris ' campaign says it is reserving $370 million in advertising to run between Labor Day and Election Day.

In a memo Saturday, the Harris-Walz campaign said the fall advertising push will include $170 million in television reservations running for nine weeks, starting Sept. 3, in battleground states. It also includes more than $200 million in digital reservations on platforms such as Hulu, Roku and YouTube.

That does not include spending on ads on social media or search services.

Former President Donald Trump 's campaign has only reserved advertising time after Labor Day in two states, the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to data from the media tracking firm AdImpact.

Quentin Fulks and Rob Flaherty, deputy campaign manager for the Democratic candidates, said in their memo that the television ads they were reserving included spots around high-viewership moments such as major sporting events and season premieres.

It also included daytime reservations on Fox News Channel, where the campaign believes they can reach an audience of conservative-leaning independents who had supported former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley over Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

Ad reservations can allow candidates and campaigns to lock in rates before they go up as dates come closer.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Democrats launch first paid ad campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket in battleground states
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris campaign's new $90 million in battleground ads in August aims to sharpen contrast...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump promotes falsehoods while Harris is scrutinized for her shifting policy...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Vance and Walz agree to a vice presidential debate on Oct. 1 hosted by CBS News
The Latest
Chechen warlord invites Musk to Russia after he's filmed driving machine-gun mounted...16m ago
Liverpool and Arsenal win as Salah and Milner set records on first Saturday in the...24m ago
Tim Walz is returning to his home state where there's a battle over a key Nebraska...36m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement