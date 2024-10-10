Nation & World News

Harris was asked to name a few of Trump's virtues. Here's her response

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month's election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Town Hall event hosted by Univision, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Updated 24 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month's election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one.

At the end of her town hall for Spanish-language network Univision in Las Vegas on Thursday, audience member Teresa Djedjro, 48 and originally born in Mexico, asked Harris to, "Please give me three virtues that Trump has."

Harris laughed and thanked her for the question before saying, “I know that the vast majority of us has so much more in common than what separates us.” Then she made clear that is not the case for herself and the former president, saying Trump's approach to politics, “pains me” while singling out his ”us versus them” approach.

“I don’t think that's healthy for our nation, and I don’t admire that," Harris said. "And I’m quite critical of it, coming from someone who wants to be president of the United States.”

Taking another stab at a compliment, she offered, “I think Donald Trump loves his family and I think that’s very important," only to continue, "But I don’t really know him. I only met him one time ... so I don’t really have much more to offer you.”

Trump is holding his own Univision town hall next week, after the original gathering in Miami was postponed due to Hurricane Milton. Still, he too has had little nice to say about Harris during the campaign, calling her “mentally impaired.”

