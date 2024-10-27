Harris and Walz will visit all the battleground states in the campaign's closing stretch

Nation & World News

The Nov. 5 election is fast approaching, and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz are planning to visit all seven battleground states to rally supporters in the coming week
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, from right, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greet a young customer at the Trak Houz Bar & Grill after a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, from right, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greet a young customer at the Trak Houz Bar & Grill after a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will crisscross the United States to visit all seven battleground states in the coming days, part of a final blitz before the Nov. 5 election.

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, will spend Sunday in Philadelphia, attending church services in the morning and visiting a barbershop. The vice president also plans to stop at a Puerto Rican restaurant and a youth basketball facility.

She has tried to keep the focus on abortion rights in the closing stretch of the campaign, including during appearances with Beyoncé and Michelle Obama. In an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday, Harris declined to say whether she would support any restrictions on abortion, emphasizing the need to restore Roe v. Wade.

“It is that basic,” Harris said.

The nationwide right to abortion was overturned two years ago by the conservative majority on the Supreme Court that included three justices nominated by Donald Trump while president.

“My first priority is to put back in place those protections and to stop this pain and to stop this injustice that is happening around our country,” Harris said.

She also brushed off Trump's claim that he would not sign a national abortion ban if elected. “He says everything, come on," Harris said. "Are we really taking his word for it?”

While Harris campaigns in swing state Pennsylvania, her running mate will be in Las Vegas on Sunday. On Monday, the Minnesota governor will visit Manitowoc and Waukesha, Wisconsin, before joining Harris for a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the singer Maggie Rogers is scheduled to perform.

Harris will be in the nation's capital on Tuesday to deliver what her campaign calls her "closing argument" in a speech from the Ellipse, a grassy space adjacent to the National Mall. It's the same place where then-President Donald Trump spoke on Jan. 6, 2021, when the Republican called on his supporters to march on the Capitol.

Walz is scheduled to campaign Tuesday in Savannah and Columbus in Georgia.

Harris plans to visit North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Wednesday. The event in Madison, Wisconsin, is expected to feature musical performances by Mumford & Sons and others.

Walz will be in Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina, that day.

On Thursday, Harris will be in Nevada for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas, and in Phoenix. The band Maná will perform in Las Vegas and Los Tigres del Norte will perform in Phoenix.

Walz plans to campaign in Harrisburg and Erie, Pennsylvania, and Detroit.

___

Superville reported from Philadelphia.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the press on board Air Force Two at Philadelphia International Airport, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Philadelphia, before departing to Michigan. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

