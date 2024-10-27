Nation & World News

Harris and Walz to campaign across battleground states this week

With the election only about a week away, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, plan to visit all seven battleground states to rally supporters
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, from right, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greet a young customer at the Trak Houz Bar & Grill after a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will crisscross the country to visit all seven battleground states in the coming days, part of a final blitz before the end of the presidential campaign.

The Democratic presidential nominee will spend Sunday in Philadelphia, attending church services in the morning and visiting a barbershop. Harris also plans to stop at a Puerto Rican restaurant and a youth basketball facility.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

On Monday, Walz, who is Minnesota's governor and Harris' running mate, will campaign in Manitowoc and Waukesha in Wisconsin before heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan for a joint rally with Harris. The singer Maggie Rogers is scheduled to perform.

Harris will be in Washington on Tuesday to deliver what her campaign calls her "closing argument" in a speech from the Ellipse, a grassy space adjacent to the National Mall. It's the same place where Republican former President Donald Trump spoke on Jan. 6, 2021, when he called on his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, Walz is scheduled to campaign in Savannah and Columbus in Georgia.

Harris is slated to visit North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Wednesday. The event in Wisconsin will be held in Madison, and it's expected to feature musical performances by Mumford & Sons and others.

Walz will campaign in Charlotte and Asheville in North Carolina that day.

On Thursday, Harris heads west for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas in Nevada and Phoenix in Arizona. The band Maná will perform in Las Vegas and Los Tigres del Norte will perform in Phoenix.

Walz plans to campaign in Harrisburg and Erie in Pennsylvania and Detroit in Michigan.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

