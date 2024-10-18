Harris and Trump target Michigan as both parties try to shore up 'blue wall' votes

Michigan is one of three "blue wall" states that, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, will help decide the election.

Trump's event in Detroit will be his first one there since insulting the city last week. While warning what will happen if Harris is elected, he said that "our whole country will end up being like Detroit."

The city spent years hemorrhaging residents and businesses, plunging into deep financial problems, before rebounding in recent years.

One challenge for Harris in Michigan has been union support. Although traditionally a Democratic bloc, she's failed to win some key endorsements.

In addition, Arab American voters have been skeptical of Harris because of the White House's steadfast support for Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a co-chair of Harris’ campaign, said in an interview Thursday that the expectation was always that “it was going to be a close election."

“People are like, ‘Oh it’s so close.’ And I’m like, have you not been listening for decades?” Whitmer said. “Michigan is a divided state. And that’s why we don’t write off the reddest of areas on a political map. We show up.”

Kent County, where Harris will start her day Friday, leaned Republican for many years, and was won by Trump by 3% in 2016. But Biden won the county in 2020 and it has increasingly voted Democratic recently.

____

Associated Press writer Joey Cappelletti contributed from Flint, Mich.